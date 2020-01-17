Ways to serve Mid-South in honor of Martin Luther King Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – We’re just days away from Martin Luther King Day where people across the nation will join in service to remember the civil rights icon.

Thursday evening, local leaders stressed its importance at Volunteer Memphis Kickoff Event.

Friday official kicks off Volunteer Memphis’ Days of Service. From Friday through Monday, you can choose to do one of dozens of service projects. Whether you can dedicate 30 minutes or a couple of hours, the activities are also family friendly.

“Whether you want to work for animals or senior citizens or you just want to go and collect items for the homeless, there’s something for everybody,” said Andrea Hill of Leadership Memphis.

Representatives from the city of Memphis, Shelby County, and 15 service partners have teamed up with Volunteer Memphis to get people to roll up their sleeves in the days leading up to MLK Day.

“This is now the fourth year that the city really comes alive and what we’ve seen is that people are coming from different economic backgrounds to come and support each other in service,” Hill explained.

People can bring their families and choose from 50 service projects ranging in location from North Mississippi to Brownsville, Tennessee. Each day of service has its own theme. Friday is “Youth and Education,” Saturday is “Family and Friends,” it continues with “Service Sunday” and it concludes with “Clean Up Monday.”

“Our project for MLK days of service is Books on Beale, we are located on world famous Beale Street,” said Angela Williamson, Chief Operating Officer of The Wither’s Collection Museum and Gallery.

Friday, from noon until 4:00 p.m., the Withers Museum on historic Beale Street will be collecting chapter books 5th grade and up to help adult literacy issues. For a list of other opportunities, click here.

“With the history that we offer in the museum, it’s very important for the community to have access to information,” Williamson explained.

And it’s a chance for people to mirror Dr. King’s footsteps.

“It’s exactly what he stood for,” Williamson said.

Other ways you can commemorate MLK Day is by attending the National Civil Rights Museum. All guests receive free museum admission on King Day, thanks to FedEx.