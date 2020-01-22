We Memphians must decide for ourselves to stop the violence, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the recent violence that left three children dead.

You can add me to the long list of Memphians who are fed up with the senseless violence that continues to take the lives of innocent children. We have seen this grim scenario too many times in recent years. A young child sitting in the back seat of a car shot to death by someone who felt disrespected by the child’s mother. A child killed while playing in her yard. And then another youngster brutally murdered in retaliation.

Now, just within the last three days, the carnage against our children has been mindboggling. And it’s understandable that so many people in Memphis – from the director of police to various community activists and frightened citizens – are angry that gun-toting criminals would be so callous, brazen, and vicious.

Everyone is searching for answers – which are few. Yes, we need more police officers. And city councilman Martavius Jones should abandon the effort the overturn a council decision from last year that will allow Memphis voters to relax residency rules for police officers.

But even if we had several hundred more police on the streets, that alone will not prevent hotheads with a gun from indiscriminately pulling the trigger – whether the act is gang related or simply out of rage and meanness.

The bottom lines is, we Memphians must decide for ourselves to stop the violence. And turn in those who don’t. Otherwise, the killings will continue. And that’s my point of view.