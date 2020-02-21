What are your favorite Girl Scout Cookies? Whatever they are, you can order them now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Girl Scout Cookies have arrived in Memphis! With cookie season fast approaching, the Girl Scouts of the Mid-South are gearing up to deliver, sell, and distribute.

At an astounding 6,000 boxes of cookies, over 200 volunteers showed up at the Armstrong Relocation Center throughout a brisk Friday morning to distribute cookies to the scouts’ families.

Local 24 News spoke with the CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of the South, Melanie Schild, about the work that these girls do around the city, where their cookie money goes, and about some of the most popular boxes.

“Thin Mints are the most popular in Memphis, and Samoas are the most popular in the greater Mississippi area,” she adds.

This season, the Girl Scouts introduced a new flavor: Lemon-Ups. Lemon-Ups are lemon cookies with inspirational and uplifting messages, such as “I am bold” and “I am a go-getter” on the tops. These messages encourage young women everywhere to chase their dreams and have confidence in themselves.

Schild also tells Local 24 News that the Girl Scouts use their cookie money to travel as a troop and give back to their community. She says it’s a great way for girls to gain skills in sales and entrepreneurship while they journey into adulthood. It’s a very exciting time for the scouts and for the public to get their hands on these cookies.

You can find Girl Scout Cookies all over Memphis, including your local Kroger, Walmart, and Hollywood Feed.

While this shipment is being unpacked February 21, and orders will go out soon, the public can purchase cookies starting February 28.

To find cookies in your area, click here.