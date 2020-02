MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Police say a woman has died and three children hurt in a crash not far from the airport.

It happened about 4:20 p.m. at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire. Police have not said what led to the crash.

The children were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other two in non-critical. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical, where she died from her injuries.