Worries mount for those along Tennessee River, with major flooding and heavy rainfall expected

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – For hundreds of homeowners, the concerns are rising like the water rising on Tennessee River.

Many in the Memphis area have homes in and around Savannah, TN, about two hours east of the bluff city. The area is again at a risk of major flooding with another week of heavy rainfall expected.

For those who live along the Tennessee River near Savannah Tennessee, it’s again déjà vu.

One year after major flooding caused still visible damage, the water is again rising. Some who live in this area again feel overlooked by elected leaders and overburdened with how water is distributed at a nearby dam.

“It is stressful. It is hard to function,” Melda Collins said.

From a higher perch, Collins watches as the Tennessee River slowly overtakes the street her summer home sits on.

“It will probably be five or six feet here,” Collins said.

By Sunday, forecasts showed the Tennessee River around Savannah could reach major flood stage for the second straight year.

“Last year was horrendous. People lost everything,” Collins said.

“When we get the rainfall amounts that we saw last week, and like we could see this week, that water has to go somewhere,” said James Everett with the Tennessee Valley Authority River Forecast Center.

Those who monitor river levels with the TVA said it’s a delicate balance for when to release water from the Pickwick Dam into the Tennessee River during flood stages.

“If you can imagine kind of like a bathtub, as the bathtub gets fuller and fuller, eventually we’ll have to release some of that water downstream,” Everett said.

But others who live alongside or near the rising Tennessee River argue the area is being treated as a dumping ground yet again.

“I think with the dam system we have in Tennessee, we should be able to control the water in this area better,” Collins said.

As the forecast shows the Tennessee River going from moderate flood level to near major flood level in the days ahead, those who live in the area said they’ll continue to monitor those maps and look out for each other.