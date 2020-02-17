Youth Villages hosts hiring event Tuesday

BARTLETT, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Youth Villages is hosting a hiring event for their newly expanded residential treatment center, Bill’s Place this week.

The event will take Tuesday February 18th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The company is looking to fill 200 positions ranging from direct care staff, counselors, registered nurses, teachers, and overnight monitors.

Bill’s Place in Bartlett is a residential treatment center offering services for at risk youth.

Those interested in applying should come prepared with their resume.

“For my last couple of events we’ve found some great candidates who we actually hired from that event so I’m looking for more candidates who have a very high passion with working with kids, at risk, and vulnerable youth,” said Assistant Director Carl Davis for the Residential Services for Bill’s Place.

There will be on site interviews. You must be registered before the hiring event. Click here to register.