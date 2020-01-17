Man arrested after being accused of raping woman & trying to kill her with toilet seat lid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A man is in jail accused of raping a woman and trying to kill her in a vacant apartment in Whitehaven.

According to a police affidavit, the victim told investigators that while walking on January 11, she met Derrick Rice near a Citgo gas station in the 1700 block of Winchester.

The victim said while walking and talking to Rice, he asked for them to get out of the rain and go into an apartment in the 3600 block of Cazassa, which turned out to be vacant.

The victim told officers, once in the apartment, Rice asked her for sex in which she refused. When she tried to walk out of the apartment, Rice grabbed her and forced her back inside the apartment and forced to perform sexual acts.

When she refused to continue the sexual acts, he beat her with a porcelain toilet top.

She was finally able to get away and run out of the apartment for help, before passing out.

The victim was treated at a hospital for two broken hands, a broken right eye socket and had to get 57 stitches to her face and head area.

On January 14, the victim identified Rice in a photo line-up as the man who assaulted her.

44-year-old Derrick Rice is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape.