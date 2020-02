MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a card game Monday night in Sherwood Forest.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Rhodes at 11:45 p.m.

A man had been shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Two women were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The suspect who is known to the victims, left the scene in a black Chevy Malibu.