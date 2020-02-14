Mandatory vasectomy at 50 or after 3 kids? Alabama bill proposes it

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016 file photo, a doctor prepares for a surgical procedure at a hospital in Washington. On Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned hospitals that they could soon face shortages of critical surgical tools and equipment due to a dwindling supply of the chemical used to sterilize many U.S. medical devices. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTHR) – An Alabama lawmaker has introduced a bill requiring men to get a vasectomy when they turn 50.

Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Montgomery) sponsored House Bill 238, which would create a law requiring men to get the procedure “within a month of their 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.”

The bill notes there is no existing law that places restrictions on a man’s reproductive rights.

The man would also have to pay for the vasectomy at his own expense.

The bill had its first read in committee on Thursday.

Hollis said she does not believe abortion should be used as birth control, but she believes the mother should have the right to end the pregnancy in cases of rape, incest “or anything like that.”

A judge last October blocked the near-total abortion ban from going into effect, according to AL.com. The bill only provided an exception if the mother’s life was in danger.