Members of high school fishing team missing on Pickwick Lake

HARDIN CO., Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Three people, including two high school students are missing after participating in a fishing tournament on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, they are searching for two 15-year-olds and a 43-year-old man. They were part of an Obion Central High School Fishing Team Club tournament Saturday.

Tennessee River Valley News says the team’s truck and trailer has reportedly been found at the location where the boat was put into the water.

TWRA searched the lake Sunday and will resume its search Monday.