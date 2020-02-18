Memphis Zoo adds two Bat-Eared Foxes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Memphis Zoo News Release) – The Memphis Zoo is thrilled to announce the addition of two bat-eared foxes to our Cat Country exhibit.

Helen our female came from Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, IL. She has a light colored face and a little crook in her ear.

Helen (Credit: Memphis Zoo)

Raj our male bat-eared fox came to us from Oklahoma City Zoo. Raj has a dark face.

Raj (Credit: Memphis Zoo)

Right now, the pair are most active in the morning and around midday. The two can be seen snuggling closely together. Guests may also see them digging and exploring their home.

Their diets consist of meat, dog food and bugs. Can’t spot our foxes right away? Look to the left side of their exhibit.