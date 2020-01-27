Memphis Zoo announces addition of a Binturong to its family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Memphis Zoo introduced a new addition to its family Monday.

Meet Poppy, a Binturong.

Poppy came to the Memphis Zoo from the Nashville Zoo and is now an ambassador in the Zoo’s Interpretive Programs Department.

Memphis Zoo officials say, Poppy makes a great ambassador animal not only because she’s cute and fun to interact with, but because she has a vital conservation message to share.

In the wild, Binturongs are classified as vulnerable, with more than a 30% population decline over the past 30 years.

The main threat for them is deforestation of the palm oil industry. Palm oil is found in over 50% of the products we use every day like shampoo, make up and food.

You can help spread Poppy’s message by looking for products with a logo indicating it is palm oil free or uses certified sustainable palm oil. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has created an app to help find sustainable palm oil products.

Poppy will be able to be seen during summer shows, special surprise encounters throughout the zoo, and much more which will be announced at a later date.

Binturongs live in the tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia. They are arboreal animals which means they spend most of their time in trees. They belong to a family of carnivorous mammals that also includes civets. The animal looks like a cross between a bear and cat and gives off the scent of buttered popcorn to help mark its territory and attract mates.