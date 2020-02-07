Memphis Zoo to hire 100 new team members

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Memphis Zoo Release) – Memphis Zoological Society has announced plans to add nearly 100 new team members.

There are variety of open positions in zoo operations, culinary and retail. Part-time, full-time, seasonal work and internships are currently available. Some positions also offer flexible scheduling.

“Memphis Zoo is looking for passionate individuals who are customer-service oriented and dedicated to the Zoo’s mission: to create adventures and save wildlife,” said Memphis Zoo Chief Executive Officer Jim Dean.

