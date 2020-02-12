Milwaukee Tool locating third distribution center in Olive Branch, creating 100 jobs

(DeSoto County Economic Development Council Release) – Milwaukee Tool is locating a third distribution center in Olive Branch to meet a need for increased distribution capacity.

The project is an $8.7 million corporate investment and has created nearly 100 jobs over the last year in preparation for the distribution center’s opening this spring.

Milwaukee Tool is an industry-leading manufacturer of heavy-duty portable electric power tools and accessories for consumers worldwide. The company will locate the new distribution center in IDI’s Crossroads Distribution Center Park.