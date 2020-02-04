Caucus chaos: Iowa results delayed due to “reporting inconsistencies”

DES MOINES, Ia. (localmemphis.com) — UPDATE: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate released the following statement today regarding the Iowa Caucuses:

“The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and county auditors have no official role in the Iowa Caucuses. They are run by the political parties. Although the caucuses are the kickoff of the presidential nominating process, they are not elections. Iowans do a terrific job of vetting the candidates and I congratulate the tens of thousands of citizens who turned out on caucus night and made their voices heard. The accuracy of the Iowa Democratic Party’s vote totals is much more important than the timeliness of releasing the results. I am glad to hear they have a paper trail for their votes, just as we use paper ballots in all official elections in the State of Iowa. I support IDP while they take their time and conduct checks and balances to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the votes.”



————————————————-

The Iowa caucuses wrapped last night and people were left waiting without any results. By Tuesday morning, the nation was still wondering who won for Democrats.

The first in the nation state failed to deliver results from the democratic caucus citing inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results.

On the republican side, President Donald Trump won his caucus overwhelmingly despite low turnout numbers. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois, a conservative radio host, are running against Trump.

So what went wrong for democrats?

Ahead of the caucus, the Iowa Democratic Party introduced a new mobile app to report results. In a conference call, early Tuesday morning, the state party chair Troy Price said they were having to revert to old procedures by manually verifying results from each of the nearly 1,700 precinct locations.

“The integrity of our process and the results have and always will be our top priority. At this point, the (Iowa Democratic Party) is manually verifying all precincts results. We expect to have numbers to report later today. We want to emphasize that this is a reporting issue, not a hack or an intrusion,” Price said.

Without any indication of who the winner was, candidates went forward speaking last night at their victory parties before departing for the next state, New Hampshire.

While results in Iowa are still in limbo, candidates will zero in other states.

In the Mid-South, primary days come in early March:

Arkansas Primary Day: March 3rd

Tennessee Primary Day: March 3rd (Super Tuesday)

Mississippi Primary Day: March 10th

The deadline to register to vote in the primary has passed for Arkansas and Tennessee but Mississippi voters have until February 10th.