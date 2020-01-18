Former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrates 56th birthday

Former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated her 56th birthday Friday.

Her devoted husband, President Barack Obama, wanted the world to know about the important date, posting a birthday message on his Instagram account along with a series of photobooth-style pictures saying, “In every scene, you are my star.” As you can imagine, it quickly began collecting likes and shares.

She and her husband recently got an Oscar nomination for the film American Factory.

It’s the first film made by their production company, Higher Ground Productions.