Greyhound to stop Customs and Border Protection agents from conducting searches on its buses without a warrant

Greyhound, the intercity bus service company, is taking a stance regarding immigration in the United States. The company announced Friday that it will not allow Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents to search its buses without warrants.

In a statement, Greyhound said it will provide its drivers and employees with new training to follow its policy change. The buses will also display a special sticker making its position against CBP clear.

The company says its main goal and concern is the safety of its passengers and believes this new policy will help improve the travel experience for all its customers.

Officials with CBP say its agents are trained on protocols to ask for consent from companies before boarding a bus.