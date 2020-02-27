More than half of passengers find air travel more stressful than going to work

If you’re a frequent traveler and you find that more stressful than sitting in the dentist chair or hanging out with your in-law, you’re not alone.

According to a recent study by The Points Guy, upwards of half of recent flyers found air travel more stressful than going to work. That includes the process of booking tickets, packing, going to the airport, and so forth.

The study also found 44% find air travel more stressful than going to the dentist or spending the day with in-laws and 55% say the same about spring cleaning.

The study asked about options for making the process less stressful. The most popular option was being able to pay to get a direct flight or avoid a layover.

Available measures to reduce travel stress include booking the first flight out, picking nonstop flights, and packing only a carry-on if possible.