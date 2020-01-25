New Space Force logo gets jeers on Twitter. Will it live long and prosper?

President Donald Trump tweeted out the logo for the U.S. Space Force, and it boldly goes where plenty have gone before.

The Twitter-sphere erupted almost immediately with wisecracks, pointing out it looks strikingly similar to the star-fleet logo used on Star Trek. It also looks like the insignia for the Air Force Space Command, which was the precursor to the Space Force.

There is nothing sacred any more. pic.twitter.com/ubyy4OIZrp — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

Trump insisted in his tweet he consulted with military leaders and designers to create the logo. The President created the Space Force in December when he signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law. It is a sixth branch of the military that operates under the Air Force, similar to the way the Marines is a distinct branch, but falls within the Navy.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

George Takei, who portrayed Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek, tweeted the show should get royalties for the logo.Atari could probably make a similar claim. Some Twitter users have pointed out it looks an awful lot like the ship in the game Asteroids.

A Space Force spokesperson says the seal honors the Air Force by using the Delta symbol, which they say was first used as early as 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Forces.