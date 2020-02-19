Adult punches mountain lion to save girl in California park

CUPERTINO, Calif. — A state park in Northern California remains closed Tuesday after a mountain lion attacked a 6-year-old girl while she walked on a trail.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife say the girl was at the Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve in Cupertino when around 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, a mountain lion attacked her. Ironically, the girl was attacked while walking on the Wildcat Loop Trail.

KGO-TV reports the girl was with her parents in a group of six adults and four children. An adult rescued her by punching the animal in the ribs. She was treated by Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department at the scene for minor injuries before being released to her parents.

Rangers are trying to find the mountain lion. Officials say the park will remain closed until they determined it is safe.

Rancho San Antonio is temporarily closed due to an encounter between a preserve visitor and an animal. Please respect the closure and avoid the area. https://t.co/IDn6QeRBLl — Midpen Open Space (@MidpenOpenSpace) February 17, 2020

In a statement, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Services noted mountain lions ”live throughout the Santa Cruz Mountains region and generally are not a threat to people.”

“Seeing a mountain lion is rare and an encounter like this is very unusual,” the release states. “Visitors to parks and open space should remain vigilant when outdoors in mountain lion territory. If you see a mountain lion in Midpen preserves, remain calm, make yourself large and loud and slowly back away. Never turn your back or run.”