After a year in space, Astronaut Christina Koch reunited with her dog – The video will melt your heart

FILE – In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives through a safety glass prior the launch of Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Koch told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, her 319th consecutive day in space _ that taking part in the first all-female spacewalk was the highlight of her mission. She’s been living on the International Space Station since March and returns to Earth on Feb. 6, landing in Kazakhstan with two colleagues aboard a Russian capsule. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

This is one adorable reunion video that all pet owners can relate to.

After nearly a year in space, Christina Koch is back home in Texas and the reunion she had with her dog is absolutely adorable.

“Not sure who was more excited,” Koch tweeted on Thursday, “Glad she remembers me after a year!”

NASA’s newest record-setting astronaut returned to Earth last week from the International Space Station and said she has been readjusting well to gravity after nearly 11 months in space.

Her 328-day mission was the longest ever by a woman.

Koch recently returned home to Galveston, Texas, to find a kitchen full of chips and salsa, something she’d craved in orbit. And she had one of the cutest-ever reunions with her dog.

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

Koch told reporters this week she also already visited the beach with her husband and dog just three days after landing in Kazakhstan.