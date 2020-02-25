Arkansas man arrested for attempting to blow up vehicle at Pentagon

19-year-old Matthew Dmitri Richardson of Fayetteville, was discovered in the Pentagon North Parking lot on Monday morning.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, an Arkansas man will make his initial appearance in federal court at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 on charges relating to his alleged attempt at blowing up a vehicle at the Pentagon.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Matthew Dmitri Richardson of Fayetteville, was discovered in the Pentagon North Parking lot on Monday morning, Feb. 24 by a Pentagon Police Officer on patrol. The officer allegedly observed Richardson standing next to a vehicle striking a cigarette lighter to a piece of fabric that was inserted into the vehicle’s gas tank.

After the officer approached Richardson, the defendant allegedly told the officer he was going to “blow this vehicle up” and “himself.”

When the officer attempted to detain Richardson, Richardson pulled away and ran across the parking lot towards Virginia State Route 110 and onto Virginia State Route 27.

A review of surveillance camera footage showed that Richardson jumped over a fence into Arlington National Cemetery. Richardson was later found by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Emergency Response Team near Arlington House.

According to court documents, after a search of Richardson, officers allegedly discovered a cigarette lighter, gloves, and court documents related to Richardson’s arrest on or about February 22 for two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer in Arlington County.

The owner of the vehicle is an active duty servicemember and does not know Richardson.

Richardson is charged with maliciously attempting to damage and destroy by means of fire, a vehicle used in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce.

Alexandria Sheriff’s Office officials stated that Richardson is in federal court as of now. Depending on the outcome, he will either be transferred to a federal facility or return to the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.