Kids have already found a way around FDA vaping ban with new products

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The nationwide ban on some flavored e-cigarette products went into effect Thursday, but underage teens have likely already found a way around it.

Most flavored pre-filled e-cigarette pods like the ones sold by Juul are now supposed to be off the market. It’s an effort by the Trump Administration to reduce underage vaping.

Menthol and tobacco flavored pods are still on the market.

“You can’t but any kind of apple, any kind of grape,” Amire Abed said.

Amire Abed is the general manager of Mr. Smoke in West Little Rock. Most of the products he sells are not included in the ban.

“[We have a vape], it’s rechargeable and you can also refill it,” he said.

Re-fillable pods are not the same as Juul pods.

“You would just refill one of these pods with any kind of juice,” Abed said.

Most of his customers are turning to these devices because you can still buy any flavor of juice.

“It has the same nicotine around the same as the Juul,” he said.

He said disposable vapes are also extremely popular. It looks just like a Juul, but it is not included in the ban. This is because it is sold with both the vape and pre-filled juice, not just the pod.

“You vape on it and whenever it’s out you just toss it away,” Abed said.

Matthew Myers is the president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. He thinks the ban has too many loopholes.

“Theoretically, the FDA has said any product that appeals to kids, they’re going to pull off the market. But they haven’t,” Myers said.

While you can no longer buy most pre-filled pods, there are still plenty of options on the market.

“You control how much you fill and you control the nicotine level. That’s kind of how I see it,” Abed said.