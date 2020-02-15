‘Lights of Love’ delight young patients at children’s hospital in New York

It was an event filled with lights, sirens and horns designed to brighten up the day of children who are staying at the hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei’s Children Hospital in western New York celebrated love in a big way for the Valentine’s holiday.

Lots of first responders gathered with their lights on at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, but it was not an emergency. They were spreading the love. When it got dark out, they shined their lights for love.

It’s an event modeled after one done at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester, which was super popular. Video got shared a ton online after the event.

Thursday’s Lights for Love celebrated Valentine’s Day. Cars and trucks from the Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Fire Department, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the NFTA and New York State Police, and ambulances will be there. First responders from more agencies planned to show up too.

Patients and their families shined lights back at the first responders from their rooms, and this is expected to mean a whole lot to them.