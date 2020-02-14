Looking for love online? Many companies are tracking your moves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Friday is Valentine’s Day, and every day, there are millions of people looking for love.

But looking for love is way different than what past generations are used to.

Although you think your search for love on Tinder, OK Cupid, or Bumble is private, those awkward messages between you and your match aren’t just between the two of you.

We all know looking for love has changed in this day and age. But it turns out, trying to find a date online is not as private as you might think. So who is watching your awkward messages on Tinder? Marcelino Benito is connecting the dots.

According to Vox, some of the biggest brands out there are tracking your every move on dating sites. We are talking Facebook, Google, and Amazon. These trackers aren’t necessarily voyeurs: in a lot of cases they just want to know more about you to sell you stuff.

So which dating sites have the most trackers?

According to the report, Match.com topped the list with 36 companies gathering data on its site, followed by OK Cupid and Ourtime.

Google says it is not using sensitive data from these data sites. It’s tracking users to help make the websites work better. Match, which owns some of the biggest names in dating – like Tinder and OK Cupid – says it does not sell any user information.