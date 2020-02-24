Oklahoma high school basketball announcer removed for comment about players’ names

Before introducing the visiting team, an Oklahoma high school basketball announced said the players' names were 'pretty disgusting.' The man was later removed.

An Oklahoma high school basketball game announcer called the names of the opposing team’s players “disgusting,” and was later removed.

The announcer at Newkirk High School, whose name hasn’t been released, said during player introductions before the Friday girl’s district tournament finals that the names of the Crooked Oak players “are pretty disgusting,” but he would try to pronounce them.

The man was removed at halftime by Newkirk Superintendent Brady Barnes, who later issued an apology on Facebook to Crooked Oak.

Barnes identified the man only as a Newkirk school employee and said he can’t discuss any personnel action taken against him.

Full post from Newkirk Public Schools Superintendent Brady Barnes: