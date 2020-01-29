PETA calls for robot Punxsutawney Phil with AI to predict weather

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA – FEBRUARY 02:Handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he did not see his shadow predicting an early spring during the 133rd annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2019 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. A crowd of upwards of 30,000 people spent a night of revelry awaiting the sunrise and the groundhog’s exit from his winter den. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Animal activists are again calling to retire the famous groundhog for an animatronic version, but PETA asks for an AI feature that can actually forecast weather.

While it’s not the first time PETA has called for the retirement of the famous weather predicting groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, the animal rights advocacy organization is also suggesting that artificial intelligence (AI) could be used in a robotic or animatronic version of the animal to “actually” predict the weather.

The president of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Ingrid Newkirk, sent a letter to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s president, Bill Deeley, asking him to consider the idea of an animatronic groundhog to replace Punxsutawney Phil. In the letter, Newkirk suggests that usage of artificial intelligence (AI), could actually make the yearly tradition more interesting and “renew interest in Punxsutawney, generating a great deal of buzz, much like Sony’s robot dog ‘aibo,’ which walks, plays, misbehaves, and responds to commands.”

In the letter, the president of PETA asks Deeley to think about the interests of a new generation writing, “Ignoring the nation’s fast-changing demographics might well prove the end of Groundhog Day.”

TEGNA has reached out to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Read the full letter from PETA to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club: