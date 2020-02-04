Safari Club International to auction ‘dream hunt’ with Donald Trump Jr.

In this Oct. 15, 2019, photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The winner of the auction will go on week-long hunt in Alaska with Donald Trump Jr. and his son.

A weeklong “dream hunt” with Donald Trump Jr. is being auctioned as part of a trophy hunting convention in Nevada.

The auction, organized by the Safari Club International (SCI) will take place on the last day of the convention on Feb. 8. The highest bidder will be able to attend a week long Sitka black-tailed deer hunt in Alaska with Trump Jr., his son and Coastal Alaska Adventures owner Keegan McCarthy. At the time of writing, the online absentee bidding had been set at $12,500.

According to the auction description, the weeklong hunt is part of a newly launched “Hunter Heritage Series.”

This exciting new program is designed to bring youth/new hunters into the field and experience the essence of what we love,” the website read. “Together we recognize the need to improve access to young hunters and create opportunity and excitement around getting them into the field. Through this program we look to share the true hunting experience with the next generation.”

Trump Jr. is scheduled to give the keynote address at the convention, which begins Wednesday. The “dream hunt” will take place during November 2020. Each hunter will be able to harvest two Sitka black tailed deer. The hunt being auctioned also includes accommodations as well as trophy fees, meals, guide service and field prep for the winner.