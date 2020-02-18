Southwest Airlines employee helps reunite girl with lost teddy bear

A very special teddy bear was reunited with its owner this week after a 12-year-old left it on a Southwest flight to Las Vegas. / Southwest Airlines

'Looks like Pooh Bear had a great time at the Hundred Acre Airport,' Southwest Airlines tweeted.

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Unless it’s your daughter’s lost teddy bear.

A very special teddy bear was reunited with its owner this week after a 12-year-old left it on a Southwest flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas.

Rebecca Kurtz took to twitter asking for help from the airline to help locate her daughter’s beloved Winnie the-Pooh.

“My girl left her Pooh Bear on flight 2741 from Kansas City to Vegas on 2/15,” Kurtz tweeted Saturday morning. Kurtz explained her daughter received the bear as her very first Christmas present.

Two days later, Southwest responded with great news, the bear had been found and made some new friends while hanging out at the airport.

Kurtz thanked Southwest employee Gareth Reynolds, for bringing Pooh Bear home. “And it looks like Pooh went on a bit of an adventure while we were gone.”

@SouthwestAir outdoes themselves again!!! Huge shout out to Gareth Reynolds at the Las Vegas station for finding our Pooh Bear! And it looks like Pooh went on a bit of an adventure while we were gone. Thank you to everyone who shared our story!!! #southwest pic.twitter.com/Ee8kbnVu6p — Rebecca Kurtz (@RebeccaKurtz1) February 18, 2020

Southwest Airlines later tweeted that Pooh had quite the adventure over the past couple days.

