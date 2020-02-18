Southwest Airlines employee helps reunite girl with lost teddy bear

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Unless it’s your daughter’s lost teddy bear.
A very special teddy bear was reunited with its owner this week after a 12-year-old left it on a Southwest flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas.
Rebecca Kurtz took to twitter asking for help from the airline to help locate her daughter’s beloved Winnie the-Pooh.
“My girl left her Pooh Bear on flight 2741 from Kansas City to Vegas on 2/15,” Kurtz tweeted Saturday morning. Kurtz explained her daughter received the bear as her very first Christmas present.
Two days later, Southwest responded with great news, the bear had been found and made some new friends while hanging out at the airport.
Kurtz thanked Southwest employee Gareth Reynolds, for bringing Pooh Bear home. “And it looks like Pooh went on a bit of an adventure while we were gone.”
Southwest Airlines later tweeted that Pooh had quite the adventure over the past couple days.
“Looks like Pooh Bear had a great time at the Hundred Acre Airport, but I’m sure he’s glad to be back home and ready to hibernate after his big adventure with Gareth,” the airline’s official account tweeted.