This parking space in San Francisco costs more than the median home price in Memphis

This screenshot from Compass.com shows a parking space that is up for sale inside a condominium garage in San Francisco, Feb. 11, 2020. / TEGNA

And you thought it was just home prices that were out of control in San Francisco.

A parking space in San Francisco is up for sale for $100,000. Just the parking space.

According to the listing, the space is in a condominium complex about a mile from Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. So, perfect for a season ticket holder.

“To be clear: This is for a PARKING SPACE ONLY,” wrote listing agent Bill Williams.

Williams says the current tenant of the condo is leasing it for $300 month-to-month.

CBS News reports the owners have been trying to sell it since last year. The owners moved to New York and want someone to just buy the space.

According to a payment calculator on the listing site, someone putting down a $20,000 down payment would pay $388 per month on a 30-year fixed loan for the space.

Another parking space in the same garage reportedly sold for $90,000 in November after three days on the market.

