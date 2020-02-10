VERIFY: How much are your old Disney VHS tapes really worth?

Is all that nostalgia stored in your attic a potential treasure trove?

HOUSTON, Tex. (KHOU) – Several online blogs claim some Disney VHS tapes could be worth a pretty penny. But before you head to storage and grab your old tapes, don’t expect to cash in on your Disney classics anytime soon.

Remember when Beanie Babies were all the rage? A lot of people believed one day they’d cash in on their beloved collections.

Well that day still hasn’t come.

Now the same rumor is going around for Disney VHS tapes. Remember those?

That’s why Angela Krog emailed our Verify team, saying “I did read awhile back that Disney VHS movies still in their original VHS box were worth a pretty penny. Got any news on this?”

To verify this question, we went to one of the very few places that still sell video tapes, Half Price Books.

“I would probably have a couple hundred at a time for the public to look at.”

The manager says no, you’re probably not going to cash in on your Disney classics.

“Disney specifically, you do see a couple times a week, and people are very surprised that we can only give a little bit here and there for them, because we can only sell them for about a dollar a piece.”

So where did the false information come from?

Blogs started the rumors a few years ago because Black Diamond Edition Classics are listed on eBay for $2,000, $3,000, even $10,000 a pop.

But just because something is listed at a certain price, doesn’t mean anyone will actually buy it. And if you look closely, page after page of auctions have zero bids.

So we can verify this claim is false. The old tapes in your attic are not going to help you retire early. Unfortunately, their value is purely sentimental.

