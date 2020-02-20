VIDEO: New Jersey FedEx driver stops to fold downed flag

Watch when happens when this FedEx driver spots a fallen flag in front of a house.

An act of kindness from a package delivery driver in New Jersey that was caught on camera has inspired thousands online.

On Feb. 7, Rick Guerino Jr. posted a video on Facebook of a FedEx delivery driver in his front yard. The driver gets out of his car and makes his way to Guerino Jr.’s front yard where an American flag and flag pole have fallen to the ground.

The driver then removes the flag from the pole and folds the flag according to U.S. Flag Code. The process involves folding the flag lengthwise and into smaller triangles until only the stars are visible.

Guerino, who resides in Freehold Township, New Jersey, according to his Facebook profile, posted his thanks to the driver.

“I really appreciated what he did, his patriotism. You don’t see things like that anymore,” Guerino told WOFL in an interview.

Guerino also told WOFL he put the flag pole up after 9/11 and plans to get dinner with the driver soon.

The post has been shared more than 6,000 times on Facebook. Hundreds of commenters praised the driver’s act of patriotism.

“He is a proud American. Thank you for sharing the video. I got very emotional seeing how he folded our flag. God Bless him,” one person wrote.

“Not only did he pick it up but he knew the proper way to fold it too. How many Americans know how to do that anymore? Flag etiquette should be taught in school,” another person wrote.