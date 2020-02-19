Phase II of Memphis Heritage Trail expands to Orange Mound, Soulsville and South City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — A trail that celebrates the African-American achievements made in business, culture and music in Memphis is growing.

In this video, the Memphis Heritage Trail announced it has entered the second phase of the project after it first opened in March of 2018.

The first phase focused largely on the downtown-surrounding areas. The renovation and reopening of the Universal Life Insurance building is one example of the work that was done.

The second phase takes the work to the residential neighborhoods of Orange Mound, Soulsville and South City.

The Memphis Heritage Trail is more than adding historical markers outside and onto a map. The city said it’s goal is to also renovate existing structures, attract tourists and showcase the city’s history while also revitalizing residential neighborhoods.

On Thursday afternoon, the Memphis Heritage Trail group will host a community engagement meeting to meet with the community groups to workshop the focus of the three neighborhoods. The meeting is at 2 p.m. at The Universal Life Building.