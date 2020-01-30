Police looking for missing elderly, wheelchair-bound, woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis police have issued a City Watch Alert for an elderly woman in a wheelchair.

According to police, Nellie Caradine was dropped off at her son’s home on Yorkley Wednesday around noon by her daughter. The daughter told officers, another family member arrived at the house around 8:45 p.m. to find her mother and brother, Rodger Caradine gone.

The daughter says, her brother had threatened to take their mother to Massachusetts.

She says her mother is in a wheelchair due to partial paralysis and suffers from dementia.





Nellie Caradine is 5’5″, 145 pounds with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a tan-colored cap, smoke gray shirt under a blue jean jacket, black pants and house shoes.

Rodger Caradine is 38-years-old. There was no description of Rodger given.

Anyone with information should call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.