Police searching for missing Arkansas woman believed to be in danger

WYNNE, Ark. (localmemphis.com) – The Wynne Police Department needs the public’s help finding 42-year-old Christy Lynn Rooks.

Rooks was reported missing on Jan. 17, 2020.

According to WPD, she was seen driving a 2013 white Nissan Altima with a black front bumper that has recently been repaired.

Investigators are concerned that she could be in danger due to the lack of communication with family and friends.

If you have any information about Christy Rooks, please contact the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-8718 or Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700.

You can also submit a tip online here.