Mid-South connection to Stone trial gets Trump treatment on Twitter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (LocalMemphis.com) — A former Shelby County School Board member now living in Virginia says she is being targeted by President Trump and his tweets.

It was Tomeka Hart’s support of four prosecutors in Trump associate Roger Stone’s trial that captured Trump’s attention, after she served on the jury.

On Facebook, Tomeka Hart, who left Memphis to work for the Gates Foundation in Washington D.C., said she held her silence since November’s conviction of Trump ally Roger Stone fearing for her safety. But she said news of the trial prosecutor’s resignations during sentencing caused her to break her silence.

Hart wrote in the now-deleted post:

“It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system of justice. For that, I wanted to speak up for them and ask you to join me in thanking them for their service.”

Stone was convicted last year of obstruction and witness tampering in the Russian collusion trial.

Prosecutors wanted Stone to serve to nine years. They resigned when the DOJ recommended a more lenient sentence.

A day later, Hart’s Facebook post caught the attention of Trump, who tweeted:

“Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias. Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the ‘Justice’ Department.”

Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias. Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the “Justice” Department. @foxandfriends @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Trump has called the handling of Stone’s case a miscarriage of justice he could not allow – leading to concerns over Trump’s possible influence.

“This seems to be a full-scale reversal in a political charged case in the Department of Justice. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said legal analyst, Elie Honig.