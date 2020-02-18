Prominent Memphis democrats agree they want someone else in the White House but disagree on which person should be the next President

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Super Tuesday is right around the corner on March 3rd, and many Memphis democrats have expressed which candidate they will be endorsing. Each politician Local 24 News spoke gave different reasons for who they are supporting.

The two candidates who have been neck and neck in the polls are Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg. However, the three candidates who many of the Memphis democrats are supporting are former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is supporting Biden because he respects how he has overcome personal and professional challenges throughout his life.

“Joe Biden is the candidate that brings experience to the table,” Harris said. “Elections are about contrast, and a lot of the reason why we have so much dysfunction in this unity coming out of Washington is that we have a candidate with little experience in managing such a complex organization.”

State Senator Raumesh Akbari agrees Biden is the best choice.

“One he has the experience, he has foreign relations experience, he has a great plan for HBCUs and he has a great plan for the middle class ,so he’s my candidate and I’m super excited,” Akbari said.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer has shown her support for Senator Elizabeth Warren. She’s been organizing canvassing and phone banks out of her house to gain more local support for Warren.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has expressed his support for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg. State representative London Lamar agrees that Bloomberg has expertise on growing jobs from his experience as mayor.

“Mayors, often times, connect with people on a local level day to day and they have a better sense of the needs of the people,” Lamar said.