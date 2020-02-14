The politics of hypocrisy: can you have it both ways?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Politicians will twist themselves into hypocrisy pretzels. Doesn’t matter the party – they all do it.

This week is Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn’s turn.

Although her state isn’t one of them, she bragged about introducing legislation that punishes 15 states which currently give driver licenses to illegal immigrants.

She calls it a matter of national security, although the states who do it say it helps them keep track of immigrants and cuts down on hit and run accidents.

But this week she also single-handedly blocked three bills related to election security. They would require campaigns to alert the FBI if a foreign government offers assistance, and ban voting machines from being connected to the internet. All in the interest of national security.

But not for Blackburn. When it comes to our elections – leave the states alone. But if states give driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants, withhold federal funding.

I’d say you can’t have it both ways, but apparently Senator Blackburn can.