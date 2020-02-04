Heavy rain and strong storms move across the Mid-South Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 2/5/2020 – 2:30 p.m. – Rain and storms will be pushing through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is a risk for tornadoes from Oxford up to Holly Springs and over to Corinth, Mississippi.

Damaging winds area also possible through Wednesday evening.

The severe weather threat will end by or before Midnight.

Thursday will be cold with rain and Thursday night some of that rain could change to a rain/snow mix.

The Local Storm Team is tracking this situation very carefully for you.

3:33 pm – Areas that I've circled have the greatest chance for a Tornado this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/wrTngXkcz7 — John Bryant (@local24john) February 5, 2020

———————————————

Wednesday AM forecast: Wednesday brings another day of heavy rain and the potential for storms in the Mid-South.

It’s not expected to be a washout, but there will be several rounds of scattered rain that will intensify as the day rolls on.

The main concern will be as a cold front makes it’s way through the area this afternoon and early evening dropping temperature rapidly and bringing a threat for severe weather primarily south of I-40, including North Mississippi.

The Severe Outlook has both a Slight Risk in yellow (2 of 5) and a Marginal Risk in green (1 of 5) for storms this afternoon and evening that will bring the greatest threat for damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat is low, but, can’t be totally be ruled out.

Flash Flooding is not as big of a concern as previously thought but we expect another 1 – 1.5″ rain.

The Local 24 Storm Team is watching carefully and of course will keep you updated on the latest developments. Stay tuned.