Shelby Co. Commission to continue conversation on voting machines, residency requirements

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — Protecting the integrity of votes and county residency requirements are two of the topics the Shelby County Commission will discuss Monday.

Four commissioners have sponsored a resolution to urge the Shelby County Election Commission to pursue voting machines that produce a voter-marked paper ballot to track results.

This topic came up during the last meeting following the issues that arose in the results reported in the Iowa caucus debacle.

Currently, the election commission is in the process of buying new voting machines to replace the current, outdated units.

Election Administrator Linda Phillips said they’re looking at two systems. One would be a touch screen computer that can print out a paper record. The other is a more traditional paper ballot that can be electronically scanned. Phillips said the latter would be the more expensive option in the long run.

The machines are expected to be purchased in March.

During Monday’s meeting, the debate over the residency requirement is also expected to continue.

A proposed referendum would lessen restrictions on residency requirements for all Shelby Co. deputies.

Shelby Co. Sheriff Floyd Bonner supports lessening restrictions in order to hire more deputies. A similar debate is going through the Memphis City Council so the Memphis Police Department can add more officers.

Currently, the General Election ballot will feature a question for voters to decide if officers should be allowed to live up to two hours away.

However, that will be again debated next Tuesday after it’s been proposed to rescind the question so that the new city council members can readdress how they feel on the matter.