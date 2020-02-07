Shelby County Community Garden reestablished; citizens encouraged to apply for garden plot

Memphis, Tenn. – Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has announced the reestablishment of the Community Gardens program.

The Community Gardens program gives Shelby County residents the opportunity to garden vegetables, fruits, or flowers for free on a 100’x25’ plot.

The Community Garden is located at 6265 Gardener Road and has approximately 400 plots with an availability of 150 plots.

A new website has been launched with an interactive map to help you select a plot and apply for a dedicated spot.

Mayor Lee Harris: “These community garden plots are a great opportunity for residents to grow their own food, nurture healthy lifestyles, and benefit from enjoying our county’s greenspaces. Shelby County wants to have an active role in promoting a culture of healthy living and staying active. I hope residents with a green thumb, or those hoping to get a green thumb, will take advantage of this program.”

The application deadline is February 15, 2020 and gardens are anticipated to open in April 2020.