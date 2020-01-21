A dozen Shelby County Schools will benefit from $1 million donation from Plough Foundation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — A dozen schools in Shelby County that were once considered the worst in the state are getting a major donation to help them continue to improve.

Shelby County Schools received a $1 million donation Tuesday from the Plough Foundation. The district says it will benefit 12 schools in the “Continuous Improvement Zone.”

Check presentation of $1 million to @SCSK12Unified from the Plough Foundation. I counted and all 0’s are accounted for. pic.twitter.com/023fAyvYge — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) January 21, 2020

The 12 schools, the district says, once made up the district’s “Innovation Zone,” which were schools that performed in the bottom 5% of schools in the state. Innovation Zone schools received additional funding and extended school days to make improvements.

According to the district, that was successful enough to make student improvements and the 12 schools were moved into the district’s Continuous Improvement Zones where they continue to receive additional support and resources to make sure those gains continue.

The check presentation took place Tuesday at Treadwell Middle School.

Thank you #PloughFoundation for believing in @SCSK12Unified! I’m also grateful to our Board for pushing us to get it RIGHT for children! VICTORY IS IN THE CLASSROOM and this $1 MILLION donation will make a tremendous impact in the Continuous Improvement Zone! #SCSis901 pic.twitter.com/Z8Tawnwna5 — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) January 21, 2020

Again, we are honored by the generosity of the #PloughFoundation and their $1 MILLION gift to our 12 Continuous Improvement Zone Schools. It fills my heart to see these resources given to fuel our students’ continued success. THANK YOU! 💙❤️#SCSis901 pic.twitter.com/JtzOuhlfbR — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) January 21, 2020