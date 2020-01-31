Sports betting opens in West Memphis just in time for Super Bowl LIV

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (localmemphis.com) — A Mid-South casino is launching sports betting just in time for the biggest football game of the season, Super Bowl LIV.

In 2018, sports betting was legalized in Arkansas for up to four casinos with one being Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis.

Southland opened its new sportsbook for betting on Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl.

David Wolf, Southland President and General Manager, said it was the casinos goal to get the wagers started before the Super Bowl which will then lead them into March Madness.

“The customers have been really happy about it. I’ve been receiving the last couple of months hundreds of calls, ‘when are you going to have sports betting?’ and our current customer base are really excited. A lot of customers want to come here because we’re closer,” Wolf said.

People can place bets on all the major sports at a counter with a clerk or at one of the easy to use kiosks.

Southland is expecting to be swarmed with people on Saturday looking to wager on the 49ers and Chiefs in the Super Bowl. On Wednesday, people were already lining up to get their bets in.

Sports betting has its dedicated bunch. Terry Jones, of Memphis, is one of them.

“I’m already a person that watches sports like 24/7 so it was a whole better for me to bet on it instead of just watchng it so now I can make it matter and now I’m not really too, like, die-hard, just loving the sport, I’m loving the money a whole lot more,” he said.

Jones said before Southland opened, he would drive the hour and a half to Tunica each day to place wagers. He much prefers his now 15 to 20 minute drive from Memphis.

This Super Bowl, the American Gaming Association is expecting a record-breaking number of people to place wagers. It predicts three million more people will place a wager.

For more information about Southland Gaming and Racing Sportsbook, click here.