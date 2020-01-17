Stars of General Hospital descend on Graceland for fan celebration weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — It’s the longest running soap opera currently on television, and some of its biggest stars will be in the Bluff City this weekend.

For the second year, Graceland is hosting the General Hospital Fan Celebration. Graceland spokesman Christian Ross said the event attracted more than 800 people from across the country last year.

The fan celebration kicks off Friday night and runs through Monday. Throughout the weekend, fans will have the opportunity to meet the cast and participate in panels.

Ross said fans should also sharpen their acting skills.

“One of the things we are really excited about, something we weren’t able to do last year, so in addition to having all the cast here and getting to relive some of the favorite moments of the show, fans are actually going to have an opportunity to recreate those same moments with the cast,” Ross said.

Some of the biggest names on General Hospital will attend the event: Genie Francis, who plays Laura Collins, Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos and Steve Burton, who plays Jason Morgan.

Rick Springfield, who once played Dr. Noah Drake, will also be at the event and he’ll have a concert on Saturday night.

“This is really huge for us. General Hospital is a fan favorite show. It’s been on for more than 50 years and it’s something that is really recognizable amongst their audience,” Ross said.

Tickets to the event are still available and start at $100.