Suspect in deadly crash says he had smoked weed because he was upset about death of Kobe Bryant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis man is behind bars and two people are dead after a crash Sunday evening.

Memphis police officers responded to a wreck around 5:40 p.m. Sunday at South Third and Raines Road.

According to a police affidavit, Charles Jones was driving north on South Third approaching Raines when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic as he was making a left turn onto Raines. He hit the victims car head-on in the middle of the southbound lane.

Both victims were taken to Regional One where they died.

Jones told investigators that he had smoked weed earlier due to being upset over Kobe Bryant’s death.

The victims have been identified as 51-year-old Christopher Hunt and 54-year-old Sonja Roser.

Jones is charged with Vehicular Homicide, DUI/Driving Under the Influence, Disregarding Traffic Signal, Driving on Right Side of Roadway and Reckless Driving.

