Teen injured in another drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Police are investigating another teen shot in a drive-by in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to the 1800 block of Dessa Dr. in Frayser just before 1 a.m. Friday.

A 16-year-old boy was injured when he was shot while walking from the store. He was taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition, but, has since been upgraded to stable.

MPD says the suspects were in a silver Camaro and a black truck.

This is the third drive-by shooting this week involving juvenile victims.

10-year-old Jadon Knox was shot and killed Sunday night in Orange Mound. 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett and 16-year-old Lequan Boyd were killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Hickory Hill.

Anyone with information about this case or any of the other shootings, please call Crime Stoppers at (901) 529-CASH.