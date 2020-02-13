The Peabody Memphis and Chez Philippe receive 4 stars from Forbes Travel Guide

MEMPHS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Peabody Memphis hotel and its fine dining restaurant Chez Philippe have been named among Forbes Travel Guide’s 4-Star award winners for 2020.

The two are the only Forbes star-rated hotel and restaurant in West Tennessee, and one of only two in either category in the state of Tennessee.

The world-renowned Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, and is recognized for creating the original concept of Five-Star service.

The Peabody has been a Forbes 4-Star rated hotel since 2008, and Chez Philippe has been a Forbes 4-Star rated restaurant since 1989.