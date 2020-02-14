Two killed in crash in Midtown identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 3:15 p.m. – Memphis Police have identified the drivers killed in Friday’s early morning crash in Midtown. 65-year-old William Garrett and 26-year-old Bria Dorsey were killed.

Investigators say Garrett struck Dorsey’s vehicle at a high rate of speed, killing both drivers.

Driver #1 struck vehicle #2 from behind at a high rate of speed. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Diver #1 has been identified as William Garrett, 65.

Driver #2 has been identified as Bria Dorsey, 26. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 14, 2020

2/14/2020 – 6:50 a.m. Two people are dead after an early morning crash in Midtown Memphis.

According to Memphis police, officers responded to the crash on E. Parkway north of Central around 5:40 a.m., after receiving several calls about a two-vehicle accident where one car was on fire.

MPD says a woman was sitting at a stop light when a man driving a Cadillac rammed into the back of her. The woman’s car caught fire and & the Cadillac hit a tree.

Both victims died on the scene.