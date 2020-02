MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News’ Brittani Moncrease sat down one-on-one with Priscilla Presley while she was in town for celebrations for Elvis’ 85th birthday.

She discussed, of course, her time with Elvis, as well as her upcoming “Elegant Southern Style” event coming up in March at Graceland.

