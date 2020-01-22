Temperatures are expected to drop low enough in Miami for iguanas to start falling out of trees

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – Miami’s weather forecast for tuesday night is certainly interesting: cold, with a chance of falling iguanas.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 45 degrees overnight in South Florida. That’s cold enough for iguanas to go into a dormant stage. They don’t die, but they become very still and likely to fall out of the trees where they sleep. That could pose a hazard for the people and cars under them.

Some residents say this may be a good opportunity to eliminate some of the lizards.

Florida’s wildlife policies encourage landowners to humanely kill iguanas they find on their properties. That’s because the reptile is considered an invasive species that is not native to the habitat.

Wild iguanas were first reported in Florida in the 1960s. Their numbers have grown rapidly since then, despite the occasional cold snap.